Sod Turning Marks Start of Library, Leisure Centre Expansion

Stake holders in the long awaited expansion of the Town’s Library and Leisure Centre turn the sod in a special ceremony held November 15. The sod busters include (l-r): Anand Date, Library Board Vice-Chair, Library Board trustees Sandra Liaros, Karla McKinley, Deborah McNeely and Bill Slovitt, Councilors Ken Ferdinands, Rob Hargrave, Rick Upton, Mayor Justin Altmann, Councilors Hugo Kroon, Iain Lovatt and Maurice Smith, Library Board Chair Lloyd Pinnock, Latcham Gallery Board member Ray McNeice.

The long awaited expansion to the Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library and Leisure Centre officially got underway November 15 when members of Council, the Library Board and the Latcham Gallery Board turned the ceremonial sod.

“It is with great honour today that I stand united with all members of Council, staff, Leisure and Community Services, the Library Board, Latcham Gallery and residents in what is one of the greatest additions to our community for leisure, recreation and education,” said Whitchurch-Stouffville Mayor Justin Altmann. He said the project “delivers and checks off all the boxes in providing the infrastructure that is required to foster, enhance and enrich our municipality well into the future.”

The expansion, which will add over 42,000 square feet to the Memorial Park complex, is to include the doubling of the current library’s size to enable it to feature an atrium area allowing for access to an outside venue for reading and relaxing. Also included is the relocation of the Latcham Gallery from its current Main St. location, a 7,800 sq. ft. gymnasium, a 5,800 sq. ft. fitness centre and a 2,300 sq. ft. aerobics studio. A pool viewing area and more staff and storage room are also in store. It is the first expansion to the Centre since it opened in 2001.

Library Board Chair Lloyd Pinnock said the Library Board and staff look forward with much anticipation to occupying the new facility in January 2018. “It has been a long and sometimes frustrating journey since the idea of expansion of our Library was first discussed many years ago,” Mr. Pinnock said to those who gathered for the event. “But I am happy to see that today we can finally say that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel – and it is definitely not an oncoming train!”

The Latcham Gallery, which will comprise 3,850 sq. ft. in the area now occupied by the current fitness space and aerobic studio, is to have a dedicated multi-purpose room with direct access from the main lobby. Ray McNeice of the Gallery Board said the Gallery was pleased to be part of the new facility. “I think I speak for everyone today by saying that we’re excited, and we’re ready to move in now!” he said. “For years, the Library and Leisure Centre has been a meeting place for the community. Latcham Gallery is proud to be adding to the mix with professional, all-ages programming and thought-provoking, challenging exhibitions.”

Council approved an overall budget for the project of $15,440,000 earlier this year.

Construction was expected to start within several weeks of the sod turning ceremony according to Director of Leisure and Community Services, and project lead, Rob Raycroft. “We are on schedule and on budget for a public opening in early 2018,” he said.