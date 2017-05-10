SOLD OUT in Europe & across North America

UK Multi-Award Winning Duo Red Dirt Skinners Appearing at 19 on the Park May 12

Venue Contact: Ashley Chappell, Cultural Facility Supervisor

ashley.chappell@townofws.ca 905-640-2322 x2

Artist Contact: Michelle Fortier

Michelle Fortier Publicity

michelle@michellefortier.com 519-300-5954

______________________________________

Website:

www.reddirtskinners.com

For Press- Red Dirt Skinners

http://www.reddirtskinners.com/red-dirt-skinners-forpromoters.html

http://nineteenonthepark.com/ 905-640-2322

_______________________________________

April 10, 2017, Stouffville, Ontario – The Red Dirt Skinners, UK multi-award winning duo, have embarked on their fourth Canadian tour and are thrilled to hit the Nineteen on the Park stage at the revitalized Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment in Stouffville, Ontario.

The summer of 2015 marked the first-ever Canadian tour for The Red Dirt Skinners. It was love at first sight with Canada and all things Canadian including Tim Horton’s doughnuts! Audiences and reviewers fell in love with the Red Dirt Skinners and since then, the husband and wife duo return as often as possible, selling out shows in both the UK and Canada.

The Red Dirt Skinners, a genre-busting husband-wife duo continue to make waves. They are the first act in history to achieve accolades at the British Blues Awards and the British Country Music Awards as well as the distinction of finalists in the Folk category for the UK Songwriting Awards. Their current album, “Behind The Wheel” was nominated Album of the Year at the International Acoustic Music Awards and voted Folk/Roots Album of the Year in several polls.

Having no tie to any particular genre means that the Red Dirt Skinners sound is instantly recognizable. With male and female harmonies blending together as one voice and Sarah’s trademark soprano saxophone solos, you will be swept along by the refreshingly different approach to an evening of music making with this husband and wife duo.

Five critically acclaimed albums to the good, The BBC described the Red Dirt Skinners as “taking the music scene by storm.” They have a natural rapport with their audiences and their live shows are a wonderful experience; a musical journey to remember. Be prepared for laugh out loud lyrics, followed by songs sure to pull at your heartstrings. Rob and Sarah Skinner will steal your hearts.

This show is expected to sell quickly. Tickets are $29 and can be ordered online at https://secure1.tixhub.com/lebovic/procurement/ or by calling the box office at 905-640-2322.

The revitalized Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment – Nineteen on the Park – is located at 19 Civic Avenue in Stouffville, Ontario on the south side of Main Street – directly behind the clock tower. Nineteen on the Park is a multi-purpose event centre designed to enhance the quality of life for Whitchurch-Stouffville’s residents and visitors. With back-to-back programming it is a hub of both professional and community-based activity.

For more information and tickets call 905-640-2322 and visit http://nineteenonthepark.com/ and www.reddirtskinners.com

Red Dirt Skinners are available for radio, tv, print interviews.

Photos available on request or visit the For Press- Red Dirt Skinners – http://www.reddirtskinners.com/red-dirt-skinners-forpromoters.html

Sarah Skinner +44 7955 234130 cell

Contact: Michelle Fortier

Michelle Fortier Publicity

michelle@michellefortier.com

519-300-5954

Website:

www.reddirtskinners.com

For Press- Red Dirt Skinners

http://www.reddirtskinners.com/red-dirt-skinners-forpromoters.html

http://nineteenonthepark.com/

Venue Contact: Ashley Chappell, Cultural Facility Supervisor

ashley.chappell@townofws.ca 905-640-2322 x2