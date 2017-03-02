St. Patrick’s Day Lunch at 55 Plus Club

The 55 Plus Club is holding a St. Patrick’s Day lunch featuring lunch, entertainment and prizes on Friday, March 17th.

Triple G Catering will be serving up shepherd’s pie, salad, rolls and homemade cheesecake. Our local group, Treo, will be providing entertainment and you can sing along to the lively Irish tunes.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale until March 10th at the 55 Plus Club’s location in Latcham Hall, 8 Park Drive South. Or phone: 905-640-1910, ext. 2955. www.stouffville55plus.ca

Don’t forget to wear something green!