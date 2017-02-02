Stouffville Chamber of Commerce: CHAMBER CHECK UP

40 years of Business Advocacy in Canada’s Third Fastest Growing Town

This is the first in a series of monthly columns intended to familiarize Town residents with the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce while making note of special Chamber initiatives and events that are open to the public throughout the year.

By Harry Renaud, Executive Director, Stouffvile Chamber of Commerce

The Stouffville Chamber of Commerce was established in 1977 as a not for profit organization of community business members. Since then we have grown and evolved into a vibrant organization focused on business excellence and growth. Simply stated, our mission is to attract, promote and improve trade and commerce for the Whitchurch-Stouffville community.

The Chamber is a non-partisan organization consisting of over 240 members, who represent a broad cross section of local businesses and industry here in Town. We offer many benefits to our members such as discounts on group insurance, reduced credit card transaction fees, gas savings, educational training programs, as well as numerous discounts from a variety of business suppliers. We host several events throughout the year that give members a great chance to network with others. The Chamber promotes civic pride by honoring the Mayor at an annual dinner and we celebrate business excellence at the annual business recognition awards event.

The Chamber works hard to establish pro business advocacy positions with all levels of government such as fighting energy cost increases or demanding better broad-band services. We are affiliated with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce for issues of a national interest, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce for provincial matters. The Chamber is not affiliated with the municipal or regional government but we work with these authorities to help develop policy.

In addition to its business development endeavours, the Chamber office manages GO ticket sales and provides schedule information, and acts as a Tourist Information Centre for visitors to the area.

Stouffville is the third fastest growing community in Canada. It is an affluent community, overflowing with opportunity with young, educated and entrepreneurial talent, strategically located in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area in York Region. As Stouffville grows, so do its business needs. The Chamber is committed to understanding and supporting those needs to ensure ongoing growth and business sustainability.

In 2017 the Chamber will organize at least seven premier events where members can network to enhance their marketing and sales strategies. The first event, Trust & Estate Planning for business owners, was held on January 17. On February 10, York Region Chair and former Whitchurch-Stouffville Mayor Wayne Emmerson will deliver the York Region 2017/18 Budget at a breakfast meeting. In March the Chamber will hold its Annual General Meeting, which will be followed by the Annual Mayor’s Dinner. These kinds of events attract most of our members who regard these as not to be missed opportunities.

As the voice of the business community the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to visit our website at: www.stouffvillechamber.ca to learn more about our organization and our members.