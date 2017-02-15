Stouffville Guinness World Record Attempt

Press release from Indoor Recess

AND THE WORLD RECORD GOES TO…

IN CANADA’S 150th YEAR – STOUFFVILLE, ON PLAYS HOST TO THE OFFICIAL ATTEMPT AT WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST CONCERT BY MULTIPLE ARTISTS

16+ DAYS OF 24HR NON-STOP LIVE MUSIC

EACH DAY TO SHOWCASE A DIFFERENT CANADIAN CHARITY

Toronto, ON – February 15, 2017 – On March 17th, Canada will set out to attempt the Guinness World Record for the Longest Concert by Multiple Artists. Organized by Kevin Ker and Epidemic Music Group, and hosted at the Earl of Whitchurch in Stouffville, ON (40 minutes north of Toronto), the event will run for 16+ days, ‘round the clock. In Canada’s 150th year, we will take this record from the USA and show the nation that our community is strong, and our determination is immeasurable!

“Watching Gord Downie overcome unimaginable adversity last year, to tour and bring awareness to such important causes, is one of the most inspiring things I have ever witnessed,” comments Ker. “The obstacle we face pales in comparison, this Guinness Record attempt is our opportunity to make a difference.”

In addition to stellar live music, each day will showcase and highlight a different Canadian charity. Some of the confirmed charities include 360 Kids, Artscan Circle, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, Evergreen Hospice, The Family Navigation Project, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjac Fund, Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer, Markham Stouffville Hospital, North Toronto Cat Rescue, Sick Kids, and Songs4Steffi, with more to be added soon.

Organized by a massive group of industry leaders, passionate volunteers, sponsors, charities and music lovers, this event will be no easy undertaking. The Guinness guidelines for the attempt are strict and include rules such as: no more than five minutes between acts, no more than 30 seconds between songs, the same song must not be played more than once in a four-hour period, and a static video of the entire effort must be submitted. Over 100 volunteers and close to 400 bands and performers will be needed to pull off the landmark event.

For more information about the event, and how to get involved, please visit: www.facebook.com/GuinnessRecordAttemptByEpidemicMusicGroup

www.epidemicmusicgroup.ca

For Sponsor/Partnership Opportunities please contact:

Joely McEwan – joelymcewen@rogers.com | (416) 458-2508

To be a volunteer at the event please contact:

Shaen Ar – shaenvolunteer@gmail.com