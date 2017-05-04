Stouffville Igoma Partnership Seeks Volunteers and Support

The Stouffville Igoma Partnership is looking for volunteers for a two week work trip to the Tanzanian village of 70,000 residents in August.

By Justin Kerswill, Stouffville Igoma Partnership

The Stouffville Igoma Partnership will be having a second work trip meeting on Thursday May 4th at 7 p.m. in the Town Offices. The meeting is open for anyone interested in traveling to our partnered community of Igoma in Tanzania on a two week work trip in August.

The agenda of the meeting includes getting to know one another, travel time, accommodations, what to pack, immunizations and the work we hope to accomplish while in Igoma. One of our main priorities on this trip is to purchase medical equipment and move it into our newly constructed minor theatre intended to offer a much greater range of medical services for the people of Igoma, a village of 70,000 residents.

Nine residents including Mayor Justin Altmann and his wife Jenny are planning on travelling to Igoma this year.

Our 7th Annual Euchre Tournament is to take place May 26 at the Stouffville Legion at 150 Mostar St. Competitors should arrive by 6:45pm, cost is $15 at the door and there will be a 50/50 draw, raffle prizes, desserts, tea and coffee. Contact Sue Kerswill to register at 905-640-3513. Our 13th Annual Dinner and Auction has been booked at Sleepy Hollow Country Club October 20th. Stay tuned for more details about this event and our summer concert.

Anyone looking to attend the May 4 meeting, volunteer with SIP and/or be on our emailing list can contact us at friendsofsip@gmail.com and visit our new website at www.sipartnership.org for upcoming events and the latest news.