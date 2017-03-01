Stouffville is Going for Guinness

Going for Guinness

Stouffville singer/songwriter hatches plan for record breaking fundraiser concert

Stouffville musician Kevin Ker was inspired by the plight of Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie to hold a concert that will hopefully set the Guinness world record of 16 days and nights of non-stop live music.

By Hannelore Volpe

Stouffville Free Press

If the audacious idea hatched by Stouffville singer/songwriter Kevin Ker and Epidemic Music Group pans out, Stouffville will be the proud holder of a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Concert by Multiple Performers’.

Get ready to enjoy at least 16 days and nights of music, non-stop. It all starts Friday, March 17 at the Earl of Whitchurch on Main Street. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The project was spurred on by the brain cancer diagnosis of Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip, which sent shock waves through the tightly-knit Canadian music community. “Watching Gord Downie overcome unimaginable adversity last year, to tour and bring awareness to such important causes, is one of the most inspiring things I have ever witnessed,” said Kevin. “This Guinness Record attempt is our opportunity to make a difference.”

The concert is raising funds for a number of charities including the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research, ArtsCan Circle, Sick Childrens’ Hospital, Markham Stouffville Hospital, Evergreen Hospice, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjac Fund and more.

When Kevin ran the idea by fellow cohorts David Mills and George Bigelow, the owner of The Earl, it took them a couple of nano-seconds to be on board. With Canada’s 150th anniversary coming up, they felt this is a fitting year to try to wrest the Guinness World Record from the U.S.

To make sure the strict Guinness World Record rules are adhered to, the entire event will be filmed by a professional security company. This will confirm that there are, for example, only five minutes between acts, no more than 30 seconds between tunes, that there are a minimum of 10 people in the audience at all times, and a long list of other conditions. The audience listening in the wee hours will have to be awake – napping on a chair in a corner at The Earl appears to be verboten. A professional sound company is on board as well.

Kevin is hoping that local Stouffville bands will become part of this history-making event. He currently runs open mic events in Stouffville, Unionville and Markham and recently toured the Maritimes with his band, Man Made Forest.

The core committee – Kevin Ker, George Bigelow, Clark Baker Montgomery, Shaen Armstrong, Joely McEwen, David Mills, Mike Burns, Sarah Fazackerley and Heather Cook – has been working to make it all happen, but more volunteers are needed.

And that’s where you come in.

“Without volunteers, it doesn’t happen,” noted David Mills.

If you or your band want to be in the concert or you can sign up to be part of the audience, sell tickets at the door, be a timekeeper, scribe, witness, tech crew, etc., please contact Shaen Armstrong at shaenvolunteer@gmail.com

For more information, log on to epidemicmusicgroup.ca or stouffville.com