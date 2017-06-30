Strawberry Festival Map and Free Shuttle Bus

Free Strawberry Festival Shuttle Bus July 1

A free Canada Day bus shuttle will be operating during the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, July 1 servicing Ballantrae and Stouffville. The Ballantrae loop is a 30-minute service starting at Main and Edward Streets at the top of the hour as well as 30 minutes past the hour. It will provide stops through Musselman’s Lake and reach Aurora Road and the Ballantrae Community Centre at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.

The Stouffville Loop is a 15-minute service starting at Hoover Park Drive & Park Drive, arriving on the hour and 15, 30 and 45 minutes past the hour. It goes west on Hoover Park to Sandiford Dr, north to Main St., north on Baker Hill Blvd., east on Millard St. along to Main St., east to Tenth Line, south to Hoover Park and west to Park Dr. with stops along the way.

Both the Ballantrae & Stouffville Loop services will run from 9 a.m. to midnight.