Strawberry Festival to Showcase Canada 150 Tributes

The timing couldn’t be better for the 33rd annual Stouffville Strawberry Festival. The popular event, which has evolved from a Canada Day celebration in 1984 to become the second largest annual attraction in York Region, takes place over the weekend of June 30 – July 2. This does away with the usual gap of up to three days between the weekend of the festival and the highly anticipated July 1 Canada Day roster of activities.

The Town is to stage a special Canada 150 Birthday Celebration on Canada Day from 5:30 till 7 p.m. featuring Stouffville’s Motus O Dance Theatre, the Soldiers of Song and Freedom Dance. The Black Board Blues Band entertains in the Memorial Park Marquee later that evening. Motus O is to present a 15 minute performance based on 150 years of festivals and fairs in Canada, performing the same routine in their own special tent throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday sees the Festival’s opening ceremonies with local MP Jane Philpott, MPP Helena Jaczek and Mayor Justin Altmann in attendance. “There will be a ‘Made in Canada Music Party’ in the Marquee following the ceremonies, with five local performers covering all-Canadian songs,” said Festival co-chair Nancy Matheson.

The three politicians host a pancake breakfast in Memorial Park to kick off Canada Day. The usual Saturday closure of Main Street in Downtown Stouffville will not take place. Instead, upwards of 250 crafters and small businesses will set up in Memorial Park. “Everything’s going to be in the park, and on Park Drive, and there will be food vendors on Burkholder Street,” said Ms. Matheson.

The Memorial Park ball diamond is to be turned into a kids’ zone including a stage featuring children’s entertainment acts, inflatables and a Lego table. The annual fireworks display will cap off Canada Day.

Sunday brings another full day of activities with a Hometown Country Barbecue featuring local country music acts in the evening. The Festival will see the launch of the Town’s special Mobility Trailer washroom facility for people with disabilities.

Ms. Matheson said the Festival represents a huge commitment from herself, her co-chair Ker-Yng Pang and the throng of volunteers to make it possible. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s rewarding.”