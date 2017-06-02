Stronger, Freer, 150 Year Family Affair

150 Year Family Affair

Cast members take five while preparing for three presentations of Stronger, Freer, a Stouffville Theatre Company backed play following a family from the time of Confederation to the present. Written and produced by Stouffville’s Patrick and Marianne Lannigan, the play runs June 15, 17 and 18 at Nineteen on the Park. Pictured from left to right are Gerri Sefi, Jack Dukart, Rick Davidson, with Lily Jones on his shoulder, Luther Wood, Robyn MacDonald, and Hayley Ferguson.

Photo Credit: Patrick Lannigan Photo