Shadow Path Theatre brought their Readings in Wineries tour to Willow Springs Winery April 23. The York Region based company performed ‘Word Ball’, written by Shadow Path founder Alex Karolyi (left), seen here taking a wine break with Stouffville cast members Mark Pezzelato and Heather Nutt-Christensen. The company was presented with a Trillium Foundation grant by Thornhill MPP Gila Martow prior to the production.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley