Tenth Annual Filipino Christmas Party

The popular Filipino Christmas Party always attracts a wide range of Stouffville area residents.

Stouffville’s Filipino community is having a party and all are welcome.

The 10th Annual Filipino Christmas Party is being held December 2 in the Great Hall at Christ Church in Stouffville. The popular event is a time to enjoy traditional Filipino food and games, sing Christmas carols, dance and enjoy karaoke.

Filipinos who have moved to Town from other parts of Canada or abroad are encouraged to attend. “It’s a chance to celebrate Christmas together because we are far from home,” said Doris Prentice, one of the event organizers.

The party kicks off with a social time at 6 p.m. followed by a pot luck meal and entertainment. Suggested contribution is $20 per family, as well as a pot puck item and an exchange gift of $10 value. All proceeds go to the Whitchurch-Stouffville Food Bank

You are invited to RVSP with Erlinda (416-833-9029) or Doris (647-868-8763).

Christ Church is located at 254 Sunset Blvd. Stouffville.