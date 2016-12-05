The Beat Goes on for Jennifer Dance Bowen

Stouffville author/playwright accepts Ontario Senior Achievement Award as her musical sets to run in Toronto

Jennifer Dance Bowen receives her Ontario Senior Achievment Award from the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario (right) and the Honourable Dipika Damerla, Minister Responsible for Seniors Affairs.

Dandelions in the Wind, a musical written by Jennifer Dance Bowen (left) and co-produced and directed by fellow Stouffville resident Kesha Wint, is to play in February in Toronto.

Kinjal Dagli Shah

Jennifer Dance Bowen has done Stouffville proud once again.

The Stouffville resident was one of 20 recipients of the Ontario Senior Achievement Award in November. The award was in recognition of Jennifer’s three novels aimed at educating youth and increasing understanding and empathy about the history of Indigenous people. Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Dipika Damerla, Minister Responsible for Seniors Affairs, presented her with the award.

The accolade is serving as extra motivation for Jennifer, who is currently hard at work on her upcoming musical ‘Dandelions in the Wind’, co-produced and directed by Stouffville’s Kesha Wint. The play is to run in February at the Daniels Spectrum in Toronto.

“Being an author and playwright can be a very isolating job so it’s wonderful to be acknowledged at the provincial level for making a significant contribution to Ontario,” said Jennifer. “The ceremony at Queens Park was impressive and became extra special because my son Tarik came with me.”

Dandelions in the Wind is about racism, the love story of a young black man and a young white woman caught up in the turbulent times of the Civil Rights era. “The story and songs encompass so much of the emotion that I experienced during the sixties and seventies as a young white woman married to a black man. I’m told this is the reason the show is so powerful,” said Jennifer. “The manuscript has been in progress for twenty years, but it started even before that – back in 1966 when I was 17 and met the boy who would become my husband. This musical is my life’s work; my heart and soul.”

Jennifer’s musical couldn’t be better-timed in light of the current political climate south of the border. “The show deals with black-white racism. It shows where hate can lead, and how love can overcome, but it has a message for all groups of people who are separated by fear and distrust. It’s a step toward breaking racial stereotypes and promoting healing and equality,” she explained.

The title of her musical also has a special story behind it. Her inspiration was an experience etched from the day of her husband’s funeral. “By placing a rosebud on her father’s coffin, my then three-year-old daughter Joanna learned that flowers mean, ‘I love you’.” Later that day, the child picked dandelions for her father, most of which had gone to seed. “She was perplexed as to how to give them to her father. I blew some of the seeds heavenwards. She watched them float back to earth, and with her bottom lip trembling, she said, ‘If I think really hard, can I think the flowers to daddy?”’

Tickets can be bought through the website www.dandelionsinthewind.com. For more information about special student rates and a free Teacher Guide, teachers can email Kesha Wint at dandelionsinthewindToronto@gmail.com