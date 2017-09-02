The Leaf Project: 1,000 Leaves, 1000 Stories

Latcham Gallery summer student Jessica Mar displays a sample of the collection of leaves to be assembled as part of the Leaf Project in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

Ghislan Timm Photo

By Jessica Mar, Summer Co-op student, the Latcham Gallery

Draw, print and sew! The Latcham Gallery is excited to share ‘The Leaf Project’ to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by engaging in a creative Stouffville community ‘tree’ of 1000 leaves.

This exciting opportunity calls for individuals to design their own unique leaves, which will be laminated and later assembled to create a large mobile in the Gallery. Stouffville youth will be involved in designing how the mobile will be assembled and displayed.

Jennifer Onlock, the Gallery’s Education Programs Manager, said the idea for the project came from wanting to bring Stouffville’s rural roots together with the wonderfully diverse creativity that exists in our community. “Facilitating community art projects is something I’m passionate about,” said Ms Onlock. “I love to see our community come together creatively to build something fantastic. Each person’s contribution has an effect on the final outcome.”

Each leaf will reflect upon a different idea and level of creativity that will visually show individual pieces that make up Canada. Participants will be able to find their own leaves when the mobile is ready for display.

In support of this project, the Gallery this fall is introducing Latcham Saturdays, an exciting opportunity to provide community-oriented programming and for visitors to get to know their public art gallery and make some art. “We’re inviting visitors of all ages to participate in free drop-in leaf making on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,” said Tessa McDougall, Event & Outreach Coordinator at the Gallery. “The community will have the chance to learn a new technique each week, no experience necessary. We’ve also invited local artists to share their skills.” Latcham Saturdays will take place from September 9 through October 28 with the exception of October 21.

The Gallery invites you as well as your friends and family to contribute your individuality and leave your mark in creating our community project. Go to www.latchamgallery.ca and use our leaf template to create the shape and size, or drop into the Gallery at 6240 Main St. Stouffville to pick one up. Completed leaves can be dropped off at the Gallery.

For more information about ‘The Leaf Project’, contact The Latcham Gallery at 905-640-8954 or email programs@latchamgallery.ca.

You can also stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional updates on The Leaf Project