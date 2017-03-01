THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF IT

Ward 3 councilor Hugo Kroon came prepared to the town hall meeting he hosted February 9 at the Lemonville Community Centre. Mr. Kroon cited his recent fact finding communications with regional, provincial, federal and corporate spokespeople while fielding an array of questions on issues including land fill, traffic control, water metering, natural gas lines, broadband access, fire and emergency service facilities, road improvements and the lack of water and sewage services preventing commercial development to the east of Hwy. 404 in Gormley.

Photo Credit:

Bruce Stapley Photo