The Stouffville Horticultural Society 93rd Year

Calling all gardeners – The Stouffville Horticultural Society (SHS) is a nonprofit community organization founded in 1924. We are ready to kick off of 93rd year and would love for you to come and join us.

Our meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month (March to November excluding August) at Latcham Hall. Meetings start at 730pm and include guest speakers, light refreshments, door prizes and most of all FUN.

You will meet new people, get gardening tips & tricks, be involved in Club activities, special events, outings and so much more!

We welcome you to attend our 2017 Kick off meeting;

Monday, March 20, 2017 at Latcham Hall, 8 Park Dr S (south of Main St).

Registration starts at 7:00pm

Meeting starts at 7:45pm – Guest speaker Malcolm Geast, Topic – Scary Bugs

Membership fees – $20 Single, $30 Family, or attend as a Guest for $5 per meeting

If you attend as a Guest and decide to purchase an annual membership, we will apply to $5 Guest fee against your purchase.

We look forward to meeting you – Let’s get growing together !

Website: http://www.gardenontario.org/site.php/stouffville

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/StouffvilleHort/