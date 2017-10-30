Out in Write Field

The Summitview totem pole: Admiration or appropriation?

By Bruce Stapley, Stouffville Free Press

The theme of the editorial cartoon found elsewhere on this page was the result of much contemplation by the Free Press in the aftermath of the sudden and very controversial removal and destruction by the York Region District School Board of the totem pole in front of Summitview Public School after a pointed complaint of racism was lodged by an area resident who identifies as Indigenous.

The totem pole was created by the Grade 6 class of retired teacher Bernadine Mumford in 1974 in honour of Canada’s Indigenous people. Mrs. Mumford had taken the initiative to add a unit of her own to the history curriculum covering the ‘founding’ of Canada by European explorers, addressing the mistreatment of the First Nations peoples. The totem pole represented the collection of stories written by the children as part of their efforts to understand life as an Indigenous person. A congratulatory letter from Kleinberg’s McMichael Canadian Art Collection praised the class and its teacher for enhancing awareness of native culture.

The editorial cartoon, drawn by Free Press artist Walt Radda, makes the point that the board’s knee jerk decision to hastily take down of the totem pole showed an inability to discriminate between a case of thoughtless or even hurtful cultural appropriation and an example of genuine admiration not often displayed towards Canada’s First Nations people back in 1974.

When contacted by the school board superintendent a few days before the toppling of the totem pole, Mrs. Mumford protested that the community should be asked for input on the issue, but to no avail. She suggested that perhaps a rededication ceremony could be held involving neighbouring Indigenous communities, with a special plaque installed in their honour.

Nothing doing, said the board.

“The way this was handled caused a divide driving people into separate camps,” an emotional Mrs. Mumford told me. “They closed down conversation instead of opening it.”

While not as adamant in their opposition to the totem pole as the resident who had complained, the Chippewas of Georgina First Nation, who were consulted by the board to weigh in on the matter, were unmoved by Mrs. Mumford’s insistence that the totem pole had been created by her 11 year olds out of a feeling of awe towards Canada’s Indigenous people. “I told her (the Chippewa representative who called her) it was built out of cultural admiration.”

Adding insult to injury, both the board and the Chippewas agreed the totem pole shouldn’t be returned to Mrs. Mumford as she had requested. “It was sort of implied ‘Out of sight, out of mind’,” said Mrs. Mumford.

I am not going to try to further inflame the situation by claiming those who agree with the board that the totem pole was a case of cultural appropriation are ‘wrong’. My own Thanksgiving dinner featured a rousing debate between two loving family members, one of whom insisted it was ludicrous to try to compare the hurt and upset of the people who built the totem pole with that of the centuries of suffering Canada’s Indigenous people have been forced to endure. Toronto media types were also somewhat split on the issue as once again our town made the big city headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For me and many other long time Stouffville residents, the bottom line is that the school board jumped far too fast on this issue. As Mrs. Mumford suggested, far better to have engaged the community in search of a good old fashioned Canadian compromise.

But the board refused to listen to the wisdom of a seasoned, distinguished, well meaning, and now utterly devastated educator. And that surely is a lost teaching opportunity.