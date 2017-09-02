Three Fab Films for September

First up on 19 on the Park’s September roster for TIFF films is ‘Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World’, screening September 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Rumble tells the story of a profound, essential, and, until now, missing chapter in the history of American music: The Indigenous influence. Featuring music icons Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, and others, Rumble shows how these talented native musicians helped shape the soundtrack of our lives. International, Documentary; Rated 86% on Rotten Tomatoes

On screen September 19 is Cynthia Nixon with ‘A Quiet Passion’. Nixon delivers a triumphant performance as Emily Dickinson as she personifies the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Acclaimed British director Terence Davies (House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea) exquisitely evokes Dickinson’s deep attachment to her close-knit family along with the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended in her poetry. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m.

Rated PG-13: Drama: Rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

‘Bombshell: The Heady Lamarr Story’ plays September 27 at 2 and 7 pm. In this documentary based on a true story, legendary Hollywood screen siren Hedy Lamarr sets out to exact revenge when Nazi U-Boats torpedo a ship carrying 83 school children during World War II. She works on a secret radio system that will allow the Allies to torpedo Nazi U-Boats with deadly accuracy. The secret communication system she creates – ‘frequency hopping’ – is ground-breaking and eventually changes the course of history, directly leading to the creation of secure communications for wireless phones, Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi technology itself.