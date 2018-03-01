Town to Host Spirited Health Care Fund Raise

Inaugural Stouffville Gala and Raffle to benefit Markham Stouffville Hospital

Stouffville Toyota owner Kevin Baxter shows Carole Nelles the features of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE being raffled off at the Inaugural Stouffville Gala benefitting Markham Stouffville Hospital on May 31. Carole is the Chair of the Gala Organizing Committee. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now.

Photo Credit:

Bruce Stapley Photo

By Melanie Anderson, Marketing and Communications Specialist, Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation

It started out as an idea, a small seed with big impact for community healthcare.

On Thursday, May 31 come out and celebrate the essence of community spirit at the first-ever ‘Stouffville Gala: Planting Seeds – Growing Friends’. Like-minded community members, business leaders and long time Stouffville residents have come together to launch this inaugural gala in support of Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH). These local luminaries will inspire a spirit of generosity to make a real impact on MSH and the lives of its patients.

This evening of socializing and friend–raising will be held at Spring Lakes Golf Club in Stouffville, offering a lavish three-course meal and exciting auctions. Gala seats are $150 per person and can be ordered by contacting 905-472-7373 ext. 6606 or cortiz@msh.on.ca.

“We are thrilled to come together as a community, have some fun and give back to a hospital that truly brings incredible healthcare close to home for generations to come,” said Carole Nelles, Chair of the Stouffville Gala Organizing Committee.

As MSH moves into the future, it is responding to the ever–changing landscape of community healthcare and its rapidly growing and aging patient population. Government cannot fund all the Hospital’s ongoing equipment needs and priorities. It is community support from events like these that drives innovation and enables the purchase of essential, life-saving equipment.

Members of the gala committee have also launched the inaugural Stouffville Community Raffle on sale now and appearing at Stouffville festivals and events leading up to the big draw at the Gala. The grand prize winner will drive home in a 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, valued at over $33,000 generously donated by Stouffville Toyota. Ticket holders also have a chance to win a Ladies Diamond Tennis Bracelet, courtesy of Barthau Jewellers and a Panasonic 65″ 4K UHD TV thanks to Card’s Appliances & Televisions. Tickets are $100 each or three for $250 garnering further support for patient care at MSH.

To order raffle tickets, call or text 833-MSH-BEEP (674-2337).