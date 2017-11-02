Travis Shilling Art Exhibition at Latcham Gallery

Travis Shilling’s art exhibition, which runs from November 2 to December 9, is part of The Latcham Gallery’s ongoing commitment to provide a venue to show work by Indigenous artists from Ontario.

BY ELISA COISH, CURATOR, THE LATCHAM GALLERY

After joining The Latcham Gallery team in September I was delighted to

discover that the first exhibition to curate would be a solo show for painter Travis

Shilling. The exhibition, Customs: What You Take and What You Leave, will be on display from November 2 to December 9 and will feature a new series of

works alongside earlier paintings, providing a great opportunity to introduce the

community to this artist.

Travis Shilling’s paintings are inspired in equal parts by the world around him and

the re-imagining of this world, where animals, spirit figures and the landscape

itself take centre stage. For his solo exhibition, Shilling, the son of acclaimed Anishinaabe artist Arthur Shilling, continues to explore ideas around adaptation and survival in both the natural and built environment. Personal and instinctive, Shilling’s practice not only reflects his own experience of the landscape, but also looks to the enduring spirit of the natural world and our place in it.

This exhibition is part of The Latcham Gallery’s ongoing commitment to provide a

venue to show work by Indigenous artists from Ontario and is generously

sponsored by UOIT (The University of Ontario Institute of Technology).

An opening reception to be held November 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. will give you a chance to meet the artist.

The Latcham Gallery is located at 6240 Main Street

Stouffville. www.latchamgallery.ca

Phone: 905-640-8954

info@latchamgallery.ca

Beyond Craft Show & Sale

The Latcham Gallery will be hosting its 9th annual Beyond Craft Show & Sale November 9 – 12th at 19 on the Park in downtown Stouffville.

The four day event features handcrafted work by some of Ontario’s finest artisans with an assortment of distinct home and garden décor including beautiful pottery, stationery, ornaments and candles, as well as exquisite jewellery and unique apparel, luxurious body products, and deliciously crafted chocolates. This year’s show will see popular returning artisans joined by a number of new artisans.

The opening event on November 9 offers visitors an early chance at selecting unique pieces with an opportunity to meet the artisans and hear about their craft firsthand.

Craftspeople travelling from across Ontario to be part of the show include ceramicist GK Stoneware, textile artisans Julie Sinden and Olive & Arthur Clothing, RC Candles and metal artist David Hickey.

Stouffville craftspeople will include Creeggan Clay, Diane Jupp Jewellery, Brook’s Delectable Chocolates and Big Poppa Hoovs, which makes original creations from reclaimed barn board. Nancy Newman Textiles is from Uxbridge.

Admission is by donation with proceeds supporting The Latcham Gallery’s exhibition and educational programming and outreach initiatives.

Shopping hours are November 9 (Opening night) from 6 – 9 p.m.; November 10 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; November 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.latchamgallery.ca

www.facebook.com/BeyondCraftShow

Contact: Tessa McDougall

donate@latchamgallery.ca

(905) 640-8954