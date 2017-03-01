TRIO OF TOP FLICKS FOR MARCH

19 on the Park’s March cinema screenings continue to bring the best of the Toronto International Film Festival to Stouffville.

March 2nd will show case an intimate look into the first date of Michelle and Barack Obama in Southside with You, the official selection of the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. The film is set in the South Side of Chicago in the summer of 1989 when the future President of the United States wooed his future First Lady. Shot in just fifteen days, all the events shown in the film are a portrayal of the beginning of this love story that captured a nation

20th Century Women, screening on March 8th, is the Oscar Nominee for Best Original Screenplay. Featuring a star studded cast, it shares the story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the Late 1970s. A Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides the best way she can parent her teenage son is to enlist her young tenants – a quirky punk photographer (Greta Gerwig), a mellow handyman and her son’s shrewd best friend (Elle Fanning) – to serve as role models in a changing world.

On March 28th 19 on the Park will screen the fictional comedic-thriller Operation Avalanche. In 1967 during the height of the Cold War, two young CIA agents go undercover at NASA to investigate a possible Russian mole. Disguised as documentary filmmakers, they tap phones and break into offices while claiming to learn more about the Apollo project. But when they end up uncovering a shocking NASA secret – and a major government cover-up – they decide to embark on a new mission that may be the most dangerous of their lives.

Show times are 2pm and 7pm. Admissions are $8 (incl. HST). Don’t forget our amazing Film Buff cards are only $65 including HST for ten film admissions. Thank you to Ballymore Homes for being our Film Series Sponsor. See our website www.19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322 for details, times and any film substitutions. Tickets can be purchased by phone or in person at the Box Office at 19 Civic Ave – just behind the Clock Tower on Main Street.