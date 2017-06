Turning the Tables

Ingrid Hutton displays a collection of her unique tables made from original vinyl records, along with her paintings and sketches of her favourite rock star, Stevie Ray Vaughan, at the Third Annual Art in the Park June 10. The Stouffville resident was one of 36 featured artists at the event, which showcased original works of fine art, wood, sculpture, photography and jewellery from artists from Stouffville, York Region and across Ontario.

Photo Credit; Bruce Stapley Photo