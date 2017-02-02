Two Dimensional Exhibition Turns Latcham Gallery into Medical Lab 

Sculptural and two dimensional work by Ottawa based artist Cindy Stelmackawich is featured in the Latcham Gallery’s new exhibition, Anatomical Remix.

Vintage medical journals are repurposed into art in this exhibition that might just give viewers goose bumps while at the same time tickling the funny bone. Whatever your response happens to be, these works are guaranteed to delight you with the thoughtful creativity and artistry on display.

Cindy’s work reflects her long time interest in the history of medical research and how we’ve come to organize that knowledge. The exhibition, which runs until March 4, will show re-purposed mannequin limbs that are presented as specimens on vintage gurneys and stands that turn the Gallery into a laboratory of sorts. The main feature of the sculptural works is the way in which muscle, tendon and bone have been artfully created by rolling and curling the coloured pages of vintage books (many of them antique medical journals from Cindy’s collection) into the mannequin limbs.

Calling All Artists

Warm up your brushes! Monday March 6 is drop off day for the Latcham Gallery’s Annual Juried Exhibition. Open to all Ontario artists in all media, this display has a reputation for being one of the best regarded juried exhibitions in the province. Details and our Call for Entry form can be found on our website: wwwlatchamgallery.ca

March Break Art Fun

Looking for something fun, educational and creative for the kids to do this March Break? Join us in the studio for five different days of art fun! Students will work on a variety of projects and media while learning new techniques and bringing their imaginations to life. Our students love getting creative and experimenting in the studio.

The dates are March 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 from 9 am – 4 pm. For ages 5 – 11. The cost is $50 per day. Drop off between 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., and pick up between 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. Do one day, or do them all.

Registration on now.

BY CHAI DUNCAN, LATCHAM GALLERY CURATOR