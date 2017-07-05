Two Tiff Sizzlers for July

Nineteen on the Park’s summer cinema kicks off with two new films from the Toronto International Film Festival for those ‘too hot to leave the A/C’ days in July.

Thursday July 6 will see a screening of The Wedding Plan – a poignant and funny romantic comedy about love, marriage and faith in life’s infinite possibilities. At 32, Michal is finally looking forward to the comfort and security of marriage when she is blindsided by her fiancé’s decision to call off the wedding with only a month’s notice. She decides to put her trust in fate and continue with her wedding plans, believing Mr. Right will appear by her chosen date. Through a series of disastrous blind dates and an unexpected connection with a charming but utterly unsuitable pop star, the 83% Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh film offers a mixture of humor, charm, and unusual twists which pleasantly set this film apart from the traditional Rom-Com!

The Commune, originally called Kollektivet, plays July 26 and is a dramatic interpretation of life in a Danish commune in the 1970s. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the film experiments with the social upheavals of the 1970s through communal living in Copenhagen. When a couple has to decide what to do with a family house after the death of a parent, they decide to keep the property, and begin collecting a motley crew of people to live with them. While Anna (wife) enjoys their new company, Erik (husband) slowly retreats from this new life. This film has it all – clashing personalities, hidden desires, solidarity, and tolerance, all under one roof.

All films screen at 2 & 7 p.m. on the date showing. Tickets are only $8 (HST included), or you can purchase a 10-film Film Buff pass for only $65 including HST. See our websitewww.19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322 for details, times, or any film substitutions. Tickets can also be purchased in person at 19 on the Park, 19 Civic Ave. in Downtown Stouffville.