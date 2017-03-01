Up and Coming Events for March

The Stouffville Free Press welcomes community event listings from non-profit groups and organizations. Please send a brief synopsis of upcoming events by email to stouffvillefreepress@bell.net or call 905-640-3733.

The deadline for the April issue is March 17. For event updates visit stouffville.com.

March 3: 2 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican: World Day of Prayer hosted by Christ Church Women with the focus on the Philippines. Contact admin@stouffvilleanglican or call 905-640-1461 for details.

March 4: 8 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Full Bodied Short Stories-Hopped Edition with local author/actor Johnny Wideman. Visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322 for details.

March 5: 2 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Motus O Dance Theatre presents Alice. For details visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322.

March 11: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Annual Juried Exhibition opens at Latcham Gallery.

March 13-17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Latcham Gallery Studio: March Break Art Camp Days for ages 5 to 11. For details visit latchamgallery.ca or call 905-640-8954.

March 13-17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum: Amazing Race March Break Camp. For details visit http://www.townofws.ca/en/explore/museum.asp and click on kids’ programs or call 905-727-8954.

March 13-17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at Ontario SPCA Education and Animal Centre, 16586 Woodbine Ave.: Unleashed March Break Camp for ages 9 to 12. For details call 905-898-7122 ext. 391 or visit peac.ontariospca.ca/camps

March 17: Local musicians to participate in Canada’s 150th Year Epidemic Music Group attempt to make the Guinness Book of Records for longest concert by multiple artists. For details visit www.facebook.com/GuinnessRecordAttemptByEpidemicMusicGroup.

March 19: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Stouffville Legion: Ladies Auxiliary Country Breakfast. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children at the door. All welcome.

March 19: 1-3:30 p.m. at The Tipsy Cow, 6298 Main St.: York/Durham Fingerstyle Guitar Association open stage and jam session with guest Hurricane Mike Thompson. Free admission. For details visit Facebook.com/YRFGA

March 20: 7:30 p.m. at Latcham Hall: Stouffville Garden Club meeting with guest Malcolm Geast speaking on insects.

March 25: 6-7:30 p.m. at EastRidge Church, 12485 Tenth Line: Chili Cook-Off in support of Teen Challenge GTA Women’s Centre. Admission $5, children under 12 free. Includes chili, hotdog and drink.

March 25: 8 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Lawnie Wallace – Organic Country Rock. Visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322 for details.

Also Happening in March:

Activities abound and the Legion

By Rochelle D’Souza, Public Relations Officer, Stouffville Legion

Stouffville Legion has plenty of music and activities planned for March Saturdays from 3-7 pm. We have the Fockler Boy on March 11, Game Night March 18, John Boumeister and Wild Smith March 25. We also have our regular pool, euchre, darts and shuffleboard through the week. Join us with a friend for our lunches and dinners. You will be proud of our prices and mouth watering menu; we have the tastiest liver and onions once a month. Visit our website: stouffvillelegion.ca or phone (905) 640-1714 for details.