UP & COMING EVENTS FOR AUGUST

EVENTS FOR AUGUST

UP & COMING

The Stouffville Free Press welcomes community event listings from non-profit groups and organizations. Please send a brief synopsis of upcoming events by email to stouffvillefreepress@bell.net or call 905-640-3733. The deadline for the September issue is August 18. For event updates visit stouffville.com.

AUG. 8-11: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Latcham Gallery: Open Studio Teen Drop-In. Projects include creating a leaf, making a button, creating a mural. Visit latchamgallery.ca for details.

AUG. 9: 9-10 a.m. weekly at Stouffville Reservoir: WS Walks free community walk led by fitness staff. All welcome. Visit calendar.townofws.ca for details.

AUG. 9: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Tiff movie – The Sense of an Ending.

AUG. 10: 10-11 a.m. at Whitchurch-Museum: Teddy Bear Tea for ages 3 to 8. Activities include a story, craft and snack. Pre-registration required. Admission $5.

AUG. 11: 2-11 p.m.: AUG. 12: 11 a.m.–11 p.m.: AUG. 13: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Memorial Park: Stouffville Country Ribfest. For details and events visit stouffvillecountryribfest.com.

AUG. 13: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum: Antique and Classic Car Show includes live entertainment, food vendors and heritage activities.

AUG. 17: 7:30-9 p.m. at Byer’s Pond Park and AUG. 31: 7:30-9 p.m. at Coultice Park: Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Department will host fire truck tours, present giveaways and offer tips on fire prevention.

AUG. 18: 9 p.m. at Memorial Park Pavilion: Movie night features Finding Dory. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

AUG. 20: 1-4 p.m. at Memorial Park: Oak Ridges-Markham MPP Helena Jaczek’s community barbecue. Free food, live performances and kids’ activities.

AUG. 24: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Tiff movie Frantz.

AUG. 24: 7:30-9 p.m. At Greenwood Park: Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Department will host fire truck tours, present giveaways and offer tips on fire prevention.

AUG 25: 8 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Summer Patio Series features Kris Barclay. Call 905-640-2322 for tickets and information.

AUG. 25: 9 p.m. at Memorial Park Pavilion: Movie night features Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.