Up Coming Events for November

The Stouffville Free Press welcomes community event listings from non-profit groups and organizations. Please send a brief synopsis of upcoming events by email to stouffvillefreepress@bell.net or call 905-640-3733. The deadline for the December issue is Nov. 17. For event updates visit stouffville.com.

Nov. 2: 7 p.m.: Latcham Gallery opening reception for Travis Shilling solo exhibition. For details visit latchamgallery.ca.

Nov. 3-4: Stouffville Home for Christmas House Tour fundraiser. For details visit stouffvillechristmashometour.ca.

Nov. 3-4: 8-10:30 p.m. at 19 on the Park: The Life and Death of John the Milkman. For tickets and information visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322.

Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar St.: Ladies Auxiliary Remembrance Bazaar includes jewellery, home décor, bake table and gift basket raffles.

Nov. 4: 3-7 p.m. at the Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar St.: Full Moon Band.

Nov. 4: 6:15 p.m. at Stouffville Museum: An Evening with William Lyon Mackenzie. For tickets and information visit calendar.townofws.ca or call 905-727-8954.

Nov. 5: 12:45-1:30 p.m. at the Stouffville Cemetery Cenotaph, 10th Line S.: Remembrance Day Cemetery ceremony: See www.stouffvillelegion.ca for details.

Nov. 7: Noon-2 p.m. at EastRidge Fellowship Hall: Christmas Market. Call 905-640-3911 for details.

Nov. 7: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: TIFF movie Menashe.

Nov. 9: 6 -9 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Latcham Gallery’s Beyond Craft one of a kind show opening night with participating artisans and refreshments.

Nov. 10: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Beyond Craft.

Nov. 11: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Beyond Craft.

Nov. 11: 10:45 a.m.-noon at Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar St.: Remembrance Day ceremony: See www.stouffvillelegion.ca for details.

Nov. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Beyond Craft.

Nov. 12: 2 p.m. at Lemonville Community Centre: Lemonville United Church fashion show with Chic Thrills ladies wear. Tickets from Chic Thrills on Main St. or at the door.

Nov. 14: 6-9 p.m. at Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar St.: Stouffville Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Recognition Awards. For details and registration visit stouffvillechamber.ca.

Nov. 16: 2 p.m. at 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: TIFF movie: Churchill.

Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Christ Church Stouffville: Christmas Market & Café.

Nov. 18: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at EastRidge Gym: Christmas Market & Tea. All proceeds to Teen Challenge GTA Women’s Centre. For details call 905-640-3911.

Nov. 18: 3-7 p.m. at Stouffville Legion: Not So Newly Wed Game.

Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Stouffville Legion: Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast with Santa. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children at the door.

Nov. 19: 1-3:30 p.m. at The Tipsy Cow 6298 Main St.: York/Durham Fingerstyle Guitar open stage and jam session with special guest Chris Reid. Visual artists are welcome to sketch/paint. Free admission. Visit Facebook.com/YRFGA for details.

Nov. 22: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: TIFF movie: The Divine Order.

Nov. 25: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Parkview Village Auditorium: Annual Bazaar fundraiser for Parkview Services for Seniors includes baked goods, arts and crafts and knitted goods.

Nov. 25: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lemonville United Church: Famous Soup Lunch.

Nov. 25: 3-7 p.m. at Stouffville Legion: Jam Day.

Nov. 25: 7-9 p.m. at 16389 Hwy. 48, Hollidge Tract York Regional Forest: Owl Workshop for ages 16 and up. For details call 1-877-464-9675.