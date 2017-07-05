UP & COMING

June 30-July 2: Whitchurch-Stouffville Strawberry Festival. Visit strawberryfestival.ca for details.

July 2: Noon at Stouffville GO station: Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday with York Durham Heritage Railway. Visit ydhr.ca for details.

July 6: 10-11 a.m. weekly at Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum: Animal Tails for ages 2 to 5. Call 905-727-8954 for details.

July 6: 7-9 p.m. at Latcham Gallery: Opening reception for The Amended Landscapes featuring photographic works by Edward Burtynsky, Eve Gane, Marco Francisco, Shivon Madden and Moira Ness. Exhibition continues until Aug. 26.

July 8: 8-10 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Summer Patio Series features Jadea Kelly. For tickets and details visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322.

July 9: Noon at Stouffville GO station: York Durham Heritage Railway Teddy Bear train with Dr. Bear. Visit ydhr.ca for details.

July 12: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. weekly: WS Walks free community walk led by town fitness staff. For details call 905-642-7529 ext. 5328.

July 16: Noon at Stouffville GO station: York Durham Heritage Railway Pizza Day. Visit ydhr.ca for details.

July 17: 7:30 p.m. at Latcham Hall: Stouffville Garden Club with guest speaker Dugald Cameron on Hints and Tricks for Gardeners.

July 21: 9 p.m. in Memorial Park: Free Movies in the Park: Sing. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

July 22: Summer Patio Series features Janelle Heath. For tickets visit 19onthepark.ca or call 905-640-2322.

July 28: 9 p.m. in Memorial Park: Free Movies in the Park: Moana. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.