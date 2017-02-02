Vintage Whine

Fit to be tied

Turns out that to get the right kind of sheets to fit your state-of-the-art bed, you need deep pockets.

The Walletheads, late of Whitchurch-Stouffville, recently purchased a new bed. Like our previous one, it is queen size, and also like our previous one, there seems to be no hope of finding a fitted sheet that actually, well, fits.

After the usual sweat-inducing battle to get all four corners of the sheet tucked neatly beneath the mattress simultaneously, I woke up the next morning to find that my corner had slid off in the night and was bunched up around my shoulder. This is not a new problem, just one of many I never quite got around to addressing during a lifetime of procrastination.

For years we have struggled to make our bottom sheets fit, enduring countless broken fingernails in the process. I even bought king size linens for our queen size bed, but to no avail. They still shrugged their way merrily off the mattress and formed an uncomfortable ridge under my chin.

As with every household blip, I assumed this was somehow my fault, but then I had an epiphany and Googled ‘why don’t fitted sheets fit?’ Judging by the number of results (8,210,000) it was clear that a) I had hit a nerve and b) my lack of dexterity wasn’t necessarily the reason for this snafu.

Amid the flotsam and jetsam of advice floating about online, I learned that many manufacturers of mass-produced bedding do make sheets that fit perfectly. Until you wash them. Since a large percentage are made of cotton blends, they do what cotton does naturally and shrink.

Then there is the fact that today’s mattresses tend to be deeper than the chasm between Trump’s tweets and reality. You practically need climbing gear to get into bed. This is not exactly a new phenomenon, but apparently no one told the sheet makers. Some upscale manufacturers do sell deep pocket versions; a fitting description in more ways than one; but most continue to fob people off with the kind that, if you do manage to get them on, render even the thinnest mattress banana-shaped and transform a reasonable, gentle human being into a raging maniac.

To alleviate this glitch, you can purchase suspenders that attach the sheet to the mattress, as seen in a handy video on YouTube. Some people even suggest sewing straps onto the sheet to anchor it. What’s next? Darning socks? Anyway, my sewing kit hasn’t seen the light of day since towards the end of the last millennium, when my mother occasionally fished it out to repair an ancient garment or sew tapes onto ballet slippers for her granddaughter.

And then there’s the niggling matter of folding fitted sheets to store them in the linen closet. No matter how hard I try, mine always end up in an untidy, wrinkled heap, completely negating any notions of feng shui in the Gilderdale household. And don’t get me started on figuring out the short and long side of the sheet before embarking on another epic struggle to make the bed. Hint: your first instinct is always wrong.

In our brave new world of alleged innovation and convenience, brought to you by the purveyors of constant conspicuous consumption, making your bed and lying in it has never been more of a challenge.

To paraphrase the language of the street, no (fitted) sheet, Sherlock.