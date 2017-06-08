Vintage Whine

I don’t ‘like’ you, but I ‘love’ you…

Kate celebrated her entry into the twilight zone accompanied by a multitude of ‘real time’ friends and family in Toronto in May.

Photo Credit: Patrick Lannigan

As I celebrated yet another milestone birthday in May, I was deeply gratified by all the delightful acknowledgements from my Facebook friends.

Never has my ‘brand’ enjoyed better recognition than this year, despite my refusal to accept FB’s relentless inducements to up my pathetic friend score, which currently languishes at a piffling 194. Ever eager to make human drones dependent on hive approval – and ensure their exposure to carefully ‘curated’ ads – the social media site now offers a growing range of emojis to indicate corporately-sanctioned depths of feeling and reactions to every shared life passage and kitten video.

I’m not sure whether this a good thing, or just another way of making members of the virtual community feel insecure. If someone only ‘likes’ your post, as opposed to lovin’ it, what does that say about your place on their totem pole of pals? Do you mean the world to them, or is having you on their friend list just a way of boosting their overall numbers?

On the other hand, ‘love’ can seem a bit over the top when you’re reacting to a post by a boss or colleague, or the person you met in a bar once and added to your list in a fit of over-enthusiastic bonhomie fuelled by a glass or two of the fermented grape.

As I pondered these deep questions, whilst engaging in an unlikely fantasy about leaving Facebook altogether (see Stockholm Syndrome), my amazing family were busy planning an unforgettable real-world celebration of my entry into the twilight zone. The event, which was held at a beautiful gallery/restaurant in downtown Toronto, was truly one of the most wonderful moments of my life.

People came from as far afield as Sunderland to raise a glass to this ancient Brit and to remind me how lucky I am to have such loving friends and family. I was so overwhelmed, I temporarily forgot I even owned a phone, never mind checking it compulsively for likes, messages or updates on The Donald’s latest denial of Sean Spicer’s latest denial of ‘this Russia thing’.

It was a glorious reminder that virtual life has nothing on the real thing. People were looking directly at each other and chatting animatedly, rather than wandering face down, glazed eyes glued to their screen, until they collided with inanimate objects or other latter day zombies. It also made me nostalgic for the early years of the millennium, when cell phones flipped or slid and people sometimes used them to talk to each other in real time, because a simple text took half an hour to type.

On the other hand, without Facebook I would never have seen and heard my new favourite song by Willie Nelson (thanks, Brian – I apologize if I only liked it – in truth I loved it). Reports of the singer’s death have been greatly exaggerated in the too much information age, and that’s why he came up with his immortal ditty, ‘Still Not Dead’, an inspiration to crumblies everywhere.

We may be old, but we’re still breathing and we still have something to contribute to this increasingly barmy world. And no one says or sings it better than Willie.

“I woke up still not dead again today/The internet said I had passed way/If I died I wasn’t dead to stay/And I woke up still not dead again today.”