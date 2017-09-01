Vote Your Choice for Stouffville Reads

It’s time for Stouffville Reads, a community initiative that encourages friendly competition and the love of reading! The six community champions for Stouffville Reads 2017 have been announced and are currently promoting their favorite book to encourage the public to read and vote for their favorite. Voting can be done online through the library’s website or in person at the library.

You can find copies of the Stouffville Reads titles available at the library in print, audio or as eBooks so read them all and decide which book should win as the must read for Stouffville. This year’s Stouffville Reads event will take place at Willow Springs Winery on October 19th and will be a major fundraising event to raise money for the Library Expansion project. Find more details in the library on ticket information for the local literary event of the season.

Here are the six nominated books and champions for Stouffville Reads 2017.