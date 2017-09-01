News Updates
Stouffville.com
You are at:»»Vote Your Choice for Stouffville Reads

Vote Your Choice for Stouffville Reads

0
By on Around Town

Vote Your Choice for Stouffville Reads

It’s time for Stouffville Reads, a community initiative that encourages friendly competition and the love of reading! The six community champions for Stouffville Reads 2017 have been announced and are currently promoting their favorite book to encourage the public to read and vote for their favorite.  Voting can be done online through the library’s website or in person at the library.

 

You can find copies of the Stouffville Reads titles available at the library in print, audio or as eBooks so read them all and decide which book should win as the must read for Stouffville. This year’s Stouffville Reads event will take place at Willow Springs Winery on October 19th and will be a major fundraising event to raise money for the Library Expansion project. Find more details in the library on ticket information for the local literary event of the season.

 

Here are the six nominated books and champions for Stouffville Reads 2017.

 

BOOK AUTHOR CHAMPION
The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Farley Mowat Councillor Rob Hargrave
Baseball Life Advice Stacey May Fowles Marissa Stapley
Emily of New Moon LM Montgomery Kathleen Tucker
Indian Horse Richard Wagamese Greg Hines
Listen to the Squawking Chicken Elaine Lui Pat DiPede
David and Goliath Malcolm Gladwell Joel Gordon

 

 

Share.

Comments are closed.