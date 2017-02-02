Ward 2 Councillor Thanks Christmas Dinner Volunteers

Another wonderful Christmas Day has come and gone with much tradition of family and friends. We at the Christmas Dinner Wish project were able to deliver meals to approximately 500 people who were able to join together to share in this tradition.

As much as my wife Jane and I have been responsible for the organizing of this event for the last few years it would not be possible without the commitment of the many volunteers involved. From the Customer Service staff at Town Hall to the potato peelers on December 24th to the chefs and carvers on Christmas Day who cooked and carved all 30 turkeys and also those who donated to the more than 80 pies for the occasion. To the drivers who gave of their own time on that special day to deliver the meals. A special thank you goes out to all of all our approximate 90 volunteers.

With special thanks to the EastRidge Evangelical Missionary Church, Pastor Tim Soukup and congregation for allowing us the use of their great facility to bring all this project together.

We wish you all the best during 2017 and perhaps we will have the chance in December to greet you once again.

Maurice Smith

Ward 2 Councillor

Whitchurch-Stouffville