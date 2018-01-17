WE DID IT!

EPIDEMIC MUSIC GROUP

CELEBRATES GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ACHIEVEMENT WITH OFFICIAL CEREMONY

ON JANUARY 20th

CEREMONY IS AT THE CENTRE OF BRAND NEW TWO-DAY WINTER MUSIC FESTIVAL: WINTERSONG

FESTIVAL TO TAKE PLACE ON JANUARY 19 & 20 IN STOUFFVILLE’S DOWNTOWN CORE OVER 50 MUSICAL ACTS SET TO PERFORM

Toronto, ON – January 17, 2018 – At midnight on April 5, 2017, the music finally stopped at Stouffville’s Earl of Whitchurch, and the celebrating began! Epidemic Music Group set out to break the world record for the Longest Concert by Multiple Artists, and on that evening they met their goal! The group submitted 437 hours of continuous concert, to try and cinch the Guinness World Record. This week, the Guinness reps officially confirmed those numbers and dubbed Epidemic’s event the world’s Longest Concert by Multiple Artists. Epidemic will celebrate the victory with a ceremony this Saturday, back where it all started – in Stouffville.

Over 450 Canadian musical acts performed live music ’round the clock for 18+ days. Months of organization by Kevin Ker and Epidemic Music Group, along with a massive group of industry leaders, passionate volunteers, sponsors, charities and music lovers, went into preparing for this record-breaking event. Audiences (which, according to the Guinness rules and regulations for this record, could never drop below 10 people at any given point) were treated to a diverse line-up of musical performances, spanning genres from rock, pop, country, folk, and beyond, as well as some exciting special guests. In addition to stellar live music, each day showcased and highlighted a different Canadian charity – helping to bring awareness and support to important organizations across the country. Over $90,000 was raised for the charities, including the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital.

Epidemic will be celebrating the win with a ceremony this Saturday, January 20, at 2:00pm at 620 Main Street, Stouffville. The ceremony is also at the centre of a brand new festival that Epidemic, in partnership with the Town of Stouffville, is launching: Wintersong – a two-day winter music festival with 50+ bands performing in multiple venues along Stouffville’s Main Street.

The inaugural festival, which will take place on January 19 and 20, was curated to reflect the rich musical talent in York-Durham region, and contains 75% artists with ties to that area. In addition, the lineup is 100% Canadian, and was carefully designed to ensure that female performers receive as much stage time as their male counterparts. Performances will include a solo set from Reuban and the Dark, Stephen Stanley Band, Ben Hudson, FXRRVST, Kingdom of Birds, Future History, Caves, and many more. Ice sculptures, hot chocolate, food vendors and local artisans will be invited to create a magical winter wonderland in the downtown core.

The Wintersong Hub (6280 Main Street, Stouffville) will be a meeting place for those looking for more information about the festival, and will feature intimate performances from some of the region’s most talented musicians.

For more information, or to coordinate media on-site, please contact:

Joely McEwen: joelymcewen@rogers.com / 416-458-2508

Kevin Ker: 647-502-4138

WINTERSONG

Friday, January 19: 8:00pm – 2:00am

Saturday, January 20: 12:30pm – 2:00am

Schedule and venue information can be found at epidemicmusicgroup.ca