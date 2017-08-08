What’s Happening in August

@ YOUR LIBRARY

Local Celebrities to Read Leacock Classic

We are introducing a brand new event at this year’s Inside Whitchurch-Stouffville on August 24, a Marathon Read from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Hear local celebrity readers and members of the community take turns reading passages aloud from Stephen Leacock’s ‘Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town’. The Marathon Read is a part of the Library’s Canada 150 events, celebrating a classic Canadian author and Canadian life in literature. We will be giving away a few prizes to members of the audience during the live readings.

Weekly Events

Mondays and Saturdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime for ages 2-6.

Mondays from 4-5 p.m.: Chess Club for ages 8 and up.

Tuesdays 1: 4-5 p.m. weekly to Aug. 15: Jolly Phonics for ages 5 and 6.

Tuesdays 1:30-2 p.m.: Baby Goose for babies to 11 months.

Wednesdays 9:30-10 a.m. weekly: One is Fun for ages 12 to 23 months.

Wednesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Craft for ages 7 and up.

Wednesdays 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Math for Kindergarten (SK).

Wednesdays 2-5 p.m. : Free Tech Help. Bring your own device.

Wednesdays 4-5 p.m. weekly to Aug. 16: Jolly Phonics for age 4.

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. weekly: Preschool Crafts for ages 2 to 6.

Thursdays 4-5 p.m. weekly to Aug. 17: Jolly Phonics for ages 5 and 6.

Fridays 10:30-11 a.m.: Mother Goose on the Loose for ages 2 to 3.

Scheduled Events

Aug. 3: 2-3 p.m.: Lego WeDo for ages 7 to 10.

August 7. Library closed for Civic Holiday

Aug. 8-11: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily: Green Screen Tech for Teens at the Latcham Gallery’s Open Studio Teen Drop-In.

Aug. 9: 6:15-8:15 p.m.: Registration for Fall 2017 programs.

Aug. 10: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Board Games for ages 7 and up.

Aug. 17: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Hot Wheels for ages 7 and up.

Aug. 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group.

Aug. 22: 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Novel Knights Boys Book Club for ages 9 to 12.

Aug. 24: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Lego Drop in for ages 7 and up.

Aug. 24: 6-9 p.m.: Marathon Reads at Inside Whitchurch-Stouffville

Aug. 31: End of Summer Reading Club

Visit wsplibrary.ca or call us at (905) 642-READ (7323) for more details about costs and registration. Come visit our temporary location on the 2nd floor at 175 Mostar Street.