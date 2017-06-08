What’s Happening in June at YOUR LIBRARY

What’s Happening in June

@ YOUR LIBRARY

Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library volunteers Kathy Wilkinson (left) and Deborah Lonergan received service awards from the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration at a special ceremony in Markham May 10th. Kathy and Deborah have served for 10 and 20 years respectively. Stouffville Library Board Chair Lloyd Pinnock was also honoured for his five years of service.

Keep Calm and Study On: Teen Events at the Library

Exams stressing you out? Need a place to study? We’ll have a designated quiet and supportive study space, plus lots of great snacks, at the library during exam week that will help keep you motivated to keep studying. Study hall runs from June 19th to the 21st and runs after school from 5:15 -7:15 pm. We’ll celebrate the end of exams with the first Teen Late Night at the temporary library on June 30th starting at 4pm to kick off summer and the teen summer reading program for ages 12 and up. The summer reading club will be online this year, so you can track your reading at any time, from anywhere. The grand prize at the end of the summer will be Beats by Dre ear buds and there will be lots of weekly contests and prizes in the library throughout the summer.

Weekly Events

Chess Club for ages 8 and up: Mondays 4-5 p.m.

Jolly Phonics for ages 5 and 6: Mondays 4-5 p.m.

Storytime for ages 2-6: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Baby Goose for ages to 11 months: Tuesdays 1:30 – 2 p.m.

ESL Conversation Circle: Ringwood Room at Whitchurch-Stouffville Town Offices at 111 Sandiford Dr. Wednesdays from 10:30-12 p.m.

Baby Goose for ages to 11 months: Wednesdays 9:30 – 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

One is Fun for babies from 12 to 23 months: Wednesdays 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Jolly Phonics for 4-year-olds: Wednesdays 4-5 p.m.

Drop in Tech Help: Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m.: Bring your own device.

Scheduled Events

June 1: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ringwood Room, Whitchurch-Stouffville Town Office at 111 Sandiford Dr. Small Business Seminar: Social Media Road Map to Success.

June 1: 10:30-11 a.m. Playdough Club for ages 3-6.

June 1: 7-8:30 p.m. at 175 Mostar: Library Board Meeting. All welcome.

June 2: 4-5 p.m.: Novel Knights Boys Book Club for ages 9 to 12.

June 3 & 17: 3-4 p.m. at Stouffville Creek, 40 Freel Lane: Generation Sings intergenerational choir.

June 5: 1-1:30 p.m.: Preschool Crafts for ages 2 to 6.

June 8: 10-11:30 a.m.: Book Club.

June 8: 7-8:30 p.m.: Book Club.

June 9 & 16: 4-6 p.m.: Lego Bots for ages 10-16: Mindstorms Challenge.

June 15: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.:Teen Advisory Group.

June 15: 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Mega Blocks Playtime for ages 2 to 5.

June 19: 10:15 a.m.-noon: Book Club.

June 19, 20, 21: 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.:Teen Study Hall

June 21 Registration: One-on-One Small Business: daniela.mazzaferro@york.ca or 1-877-464-9675 ext. 71584.

June 30: 11 am – 12 noon: Strawberry Tea (Ages 3-6)

June 30: 2-3 p.m.: Strawberry Tea and social time for ages 7 and up.

June 30: 4 – 8 p.m.: Teen After Hours Summer Kick off.

Visit www.wsplibrary.ca or call us at (905) 642-READ (7323) for more details about costs and registration. Come visit our temporary location on the 2nd floor at 175 Mostar Street.