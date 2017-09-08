WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SEPTEMBER

@ YOUR LIBRARY

Free Programs for English Language Learners

The Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library has two great opportunities for English language learners this fall. Join our Conversation Circle to work on your practical speaking and listening skills in a supportive and social environment. Meet up with the Reading Club if your skills are moderate and you’re interested in a variety of interesting topics. The Conversation Circle meets on Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. till noon at 111 Sandiford Drive, in the Ringwood Room. The Reading Club meets Sundays, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Clippers Complex. Both groups are free and open to everyone. Contact the Library for more information.

Weekly Events

Mondays starting September 11: 4-5 p.m.: After School Chess Club for ages 8 and up.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 -11:00 a.m.: Storytime for ages 2-6 starts for the fall session on Sept. 11.

Tuesdays starting Sept. 26: 1:30-2 p.m.: Baby Goose for babies to 11 months.

Wednesdays starting September 13: 10:30-12 p.m.: ESL Conversation Circle @ Ringwood Room at Whitchurch-Stouffville Town Offices at 111 Sandiford Dr.

Wednesdays starting Sept. 12: 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime for ages 2 to 6.

Wednesdays starting Sept. 27: 10:30-11 a.m.: One is Fun for babies aged 12 to 23 month.

Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m.: Drop in Tech Help. Bring your own device.

Saturdays starting Sept. 16: 10:30-11 a.m. Storytime for ages 2 to 6.

SCHEDULED EVENTS

September 4: Library closed for the Labour Day Holiday.

Sept. 7: 7-8:30 p.m. at 175 Mostar: Library Board Meeting. All welcome.

Sept. 14: 10-11:30 a.m.: Book Club.

September 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.n.: Teen Advisory Group.

Sept. 18: 10:15 a.m.-noon: Book Club.

Sept. 21: 7-8:30 p.m.: Book Club.

September 22: 4-5 p.m.: Novel Knights Boys Book Club –.

September 27:10:30 -11:00 a.m.: One is Fun.

September 29: 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Lego WeDo.

Visit wsplibrary.ca or call us at (905) 642-READ (7323) for more details about costs and registration. Come visit our temporary location on the 2nd floor at 175 Mostar Street.