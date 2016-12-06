WhiStle FM Broadcasts Holiday Cheer

WhiStle FM will broadcast many specials this holiday season from show hosts like Curly D who will feature holiday Big Band music, Lloyd Welke with classic country greats, and the Morning Show. We will have music from all over the world representing many cultures and genres. We also have a reading of A Christmas Carol with Steven Sword.

‘Fresh’, our live Wednesday morning talk show, starts the month with holistic nutritionist Shawn Nisbet talking about how NOT to gain weight over the holidays. Jolana Pettifer and Hal Horton discuss Christmas trees and Celtic historians Laurie and Alison will delve into the roots of some of our holiday traditions and the celebrations for the winter solstice.

WhiStle FM will broadcast commercial-free Christmas music Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

If you would like to extend a holiday greeting to the community or your friends, WhiStle FM offers Audio Cards, short greetings that will be broadcast throughout the month of December.

For a full list of programs, schedules and details about the Audio Cards, go to the our web site at www.whistlefm.com . WhiStle FM streams live on the web site or on your FM dial at 102.9.

By Brenda Masson