Whistle FM Celebrates a New Beginning at AGM

By Brenda Masson

WhiStle FM will celebrate the year of 2016 and welcome in 2017 at their Annual General Meeting this month.

WhiStle began broadcasting in 2008 as WhiStle Radio at 50 watts in Stouffville. The goal for the station is to broadcast at 450 watts in order to reach all of Whitchurch Stouffville and to continue providing excellent community radio. Currently they have over 70 hours a week of programming from community news, politics, sports, events and talk shows to music shows from world renowned DJ’s and local broadcast enthusiasts. There’s local artist music, Canadian Content and music from around the world. They even have their own morning show five days a week from 7- 9 a.m. featuring local traffic, weather and community information.

This has been a great year for WhiStle. The CRTC has awarded the station a new FM frequency at 102.9 FM. This new frequency will allow WhiStle to grow to its full potential in the community of Whitchurch Stouffville. Reception for the station has improved as their antenna now sits atop the clock tower in the heart of downtown Stouffville. With the new frequency came a new name – WhiStle FM – and they now broadcast in stereo. As of March, WhiStle will become Stouffville’s Emergency Broadcast Service further increasing their importance and value in the community.

To find out more, become a part of or show your support for the station, Whistle FM is inviting you to attend their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stouffville Legion on Mostar Street. Tickets are $20.00 at the door and include a roast beef dinner.