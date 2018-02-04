WhiStle FM Invites YOU…

By Brenda Masson

New members and friends are welcome at the WhiStle FM Annual General Meeting (AGM) Tuesday February 13th at the Stouffville Legion on Mostar St.

The AGM is a great opportunity to meet and socialize with members of the community and the volunteers and radio personalities who create and maintain this fabulous community station. The entertainment is engaging and informative. “We have certain formalities to cover at the AGM but we do it in an entertaining and informative way so that everyone has fun and feels like part of the team,” says WhiStle FM Vice-Chair Bob Donald. “You’ll hear about what has transpired over the past year and what to look forward to in the future of this energetic community station.”

Community radio is mandated differently than commercial and public radio stations by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), whose mandate states that “Community radio guarantees local broadcasting service through community ownership, which means that community stations cannot be privately purchased by a for-profit organization. Community radio permits and facilitates communication among members of the community by fostering diversity in the broadcasting opinions, spoken word content and musical programming”.

In terms of programming, the CRTC states “Campus and community stations offer programming based on the needs and interests of a community through: Maximum use of Canadian-produced programming; the broadcast of local and regional news and information; the broadcast and promotion of local cultural and artistic expression; the promotion of Canadian emerging talent with an emphasis on local musical and spoken word talent; and the broadcast of local and regional content related to social, economic and community issues.”

WhiStle FM is proud to bring the residents of Whitchurch-Stouffville the best in community radio broadcasting.

Tickets for the AGM are $20.00 cash at the door. Meet and greet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner meeting will commence at 7:00. There will be a cash bar. Membership purchases and renewals will be available for $20.00.

For more information about the AGM or the station, check out the WhiStle FM website at whistlefm.com or call the station at 905-640-1027