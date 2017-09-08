WhiStle FM Not Responsible for Summer Weather

By Bren Masson

“We broadcast the weather but we don’t make the weather”, says WhiStle FM’s weather man and morning show host Bob Pritchard. “This has been an unusually wet and cool summer,” acknowledged Bob, “but please don’t shoot the messenger, as the old saying goes. Environment Canada gives the weather report and the community station reports it.”

The station has been broadcasting the local forecast for many years and this year marks the five year anniversary of the morning show called Stouffville Morning on WhiStle FM. The morning show has several different hosts making it diverse and exciting every day. Patti and Edward host Tuesday mornings with lots of current events and tons of laughs, Diva and Don take the air on Wednesday mornings with great local musical guests. Bob Pritchard hosts Friday mornings. Bob also writes and broadcasts the news and weather daily. Another morning show special is ‘Community in a Minute’, which showcases what’s going on in and around Stouffville every week.

Coming this fall, WhiStle FM will broadcast all Stouffville Spirit home and away games for the 2017/2018 hockey season. Currently the station is looking for technical people to help with the hockey broadcasts. If you would like to volunteer for the Hockey Crew Tech please contact the station at 905-640-1027 or email Scott Stevens at soundtrackstudio@whistleradio.com.

We are always open to new ideas and we love to hear your stories. If you have a story or an event that you think people would like to hear about, drop by and visit us when you see us at local community events or check out our website. Tune in to 102.9 FM or listen on line at whistlefm.ca.