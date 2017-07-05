WhiStle FM to Broadcast 2017/18 Season Spirit Hockey

WhiStle FM to Broadcast Spirit Hockey for 2017/18 Season

By Bren Masson

WhiStle FM will broadcast all Stouffville Spirit home and away games for the 2017/2018 hockey season. The station needs a hockey crew of at least ten volunteers to make this project work and is looking for technical people. If you have ever wanted to work in sports broadcasting without being on-air and are technically minded, WhiStle FM will provide Live Remote Broadcast training. The minimum age requirement is 16. For high school students, all volunteer hours count toward high school Community Service hours.

“We can always use more on-air volunteers” said Rick ‘Red-The Stash’ Callaghan, voice of Spirit hockey for many years. “Our key to making this broadcast possible is having a strong technical crew who can problem solve on the fly and keep the broadcast going. It’s a lot of fun and very rewarding. We have grandparents and parents listening from all over Canada and the world. We once had a text from a parent who was listening from South Africa while away on business. We are very proud of our hockey broadcasts. The fans love listening to the games and volunteers get hands-on experience with live remote broadcasts.”

WhiStle FM conducts live interviews with the players between periods so that when they move on to University or even the NHL, they are used to talking on air. In the case of former Spirit player Drake Cuggiula, now with the Edmonton Oilers, his ease with the microphone and interview process was evident as he spoke to reporters from major sports networks like Sportsnet, CBC and TSN this past NHL seasn.

If you are interested in being a part of the WhiStle FM Spirit Hockey Broadcast Crew, contact the station at 905-640-1027 or email Scott Stevens at soundtrackstudio@whistleradio.com

WhiStle FM is heard on the FM dial at 102.9 FM in the heart of Stouffville and you can listen online at whistlefm.com