WhiStle FM to Celebrate Canadian Artists for Canada 150

By Brenda Masson

WhiStle FM celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday over the Canada Day weekend with all Canadian music including selections from bands ranging from the Guess Who to a Foot In Cold Water, and solo artists from Anne Murray to Murray McLaughlin.

Along with the Canadian music mix, specialty shows will be hosting Canada Day tributes. Ivan Harris, one of the original founders of WhiStle FM, will be producing local historical vignettes with Stouffville historians. “We have a lot of interesting history to be very proud of in this community” said Mr. Harris. “I’m honoured to be able to bring this history to the air on WhiStle FM. This is what community radio is all about.”

WhiStle FM will be the official voice of the car show Auto Talk at the Stouffville Legion every Tuesday night this summer (weather permitting). The team of Jerry Corbet, Jimmy Lytle, Sue Court, Peter Fraunberger, Brad Snell and Rick Callaghan will bring you tips on day to day auto maintenance, insurance issues, up to date recalls (Total Recalls) and fabulous facts. “It’s about the auto industry information that matters to people; sales, what’s new on the market, everything you need to know about cars, trucks, vans. If it ‘s got wheels and a motor then it’s going to be talked about on Auto Talk,” said Rick Callaghan. Come out to see the live broadcast and meet the crew, or listen in every Tuesday evening between 7 and 8 p.m.

WhiStle FM is Stouffville’s own community radio station with its studio located in Downtown Stouffville. The call letters (like CFRB or CHFI) are CIWS which stands for Community In Whitchurch Stouffville. The clever founders named the station WhiStle which has a capital “S” because it stands for Whitchurch Stouffville – WhiStle. You can listen to the station at 102.9 on the FM dial and world wide on the internet at whistlefm.com. If you would like to volunteer, learn more or become a member of the station, visit the website whistlefm.com or call 905-640-1027.