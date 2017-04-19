WHY PLAY LACROSSE?

Anyone serious about hockey should play lacrosse!

From Gretzky to Tavares, Shanahan to Stamkos, Canadian-born NHLers recommend playing lacrosse in the summer to improve hockey skills.

“It’s lacrosse that helped teach me to spin off checks, take shots and protect the puck under pressure. My stick skills, the way to read the play quickly comes from lacrosse. The hand-eye co-ordination, is just one of the little things that helps you in hockey.”

—John Tavares, two-time World Junior Hockey Champion

“I couldn’t wait for hockey season to end so I could pick up a lacrosse stick again. All the good hockey players seemed to play lacrosse in those days and every one of them learned something from the game to carry over to the other – things athletes can only learn by mixing up games they play when they are young.”

—Wayne Gretzky

Hockey and lacrosse are very similar sports.

Both hockey and lacrosse are high tempo, physical team sports that have similar elements to the game. Both sports utilize 5 players and a goalie, three periods and strategy of developing odd-man situations to create scoring opportunities. Hockey players excel in Lacrosse. And, in turn, they become markedly better hockey players. Comparatively, lacrosse is a much less expensive sport than hockey and uses much of the same protective upper body equipment. Lacrosse combines the player movement and passing of basketball with the stick skills, shooting, and hitting of hockey to create a high scoring, action-packed game.

The season runs May & June for House League and May-August for Rep teams.

For more information visit www.thunderlacrosse.ca