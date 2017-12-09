Wintersong – Stouffville’s Winter Music Festival

Epidemic Music Group, the team that organized “The Longest Concert by Multiple Artists” for a Guinness World Record and Stouffville’s Downtown Coordinator, Tina Sharma have teamed up to establish a brand-new community festival in Downtown Stouffville .

On January 19th and 20th of 2018, downtown Stouffville will play host to Wintersong: the inaugural Stouffville Winter Music Festival. Ice sculptures, hot chocolate, food vendors and local artisans will be invited to create a magical winter wonderland in our downtown core.

Over the two-day festival, a diverse and exciting lineup of 50+ musical acts and street performers will be showcased across multiple venues. The community will be invited to tour up and down our historic Main Street, visiting multiple establishments, experiencing a wide spectrum of delicious restaurants & unique local shops engaging with street spectacles, catching their favourite local acts and discovering new one. Each venue will play host to a musical lineup that reflects the character, vibe and décor that makes their business unique.

At the pinnacle of this community festival will be the official celebration of the Guinness World Record for the Longest Concert by Multiple Artists – an event that brought the citizens of Stouffville together like no other. Wintersong will serve as a reminder of the power of music and the strength of our community.

Stouffville’s Winter Music Festival will become an annual celebration of community, music, arts and culture. It is an event that will bring thousands of people to the businesses along our cherished Main Street. It is an event that will continue to put Stouffville at the forefront of musical communities.

