CANADA 150

Yellow Bellies: An Untold Story of World War ll

Canada’s 150 Celebration is an opportunity for Canadians to recall our historical highlights. The occasion also gives us a chance to familiarize ourselves with the forgotten stories and formative moments that have, for one reason or another, eluded our history books but have equally etched our collective identity.

Theatre of the Beat, a Stouffville-based theatre company, has set out to tell one of these forgotten stories with their original, historical drama, Yellow Bellies. The production is being presented at 19 on the Park as one of the Town’s Canada 150 celebrations.

It’s 1941. With war raging in Europe and conscription looming over Canada, Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King vowed even while the Nazis were taking ground in Europe that he would protect the rights of individuals and religious groups whose beliefs prohibited participation in military service. Young pacifist men were sent to northern work camps for “Alternative Service” building highways and national parks, farming, mining, and fighting forest fires.

Officially, these individuals were called Conscientious Objectors (COs) as their beliefs disallowed killing, under any circumstances. But as these men were home while their neighbours, schoolmates, and siblings were risking their lives overseas, the term Conscientious Objector became synonymous with coward and traitor. “Conscientious Objectors, keep the hell out of this shop!” Read a wartime, storefront. Terms like “Yellow Bellies” and “Hitler-Lovers” dominated local newspaper headlines about the COs.

“Canada celebrates its peaceful history, but this was a complicated time to be a pacifist,” said Yellow Bellies co-playwright Johnny Wideman. “It was clear that Canada was wrestling – in a very real way – with what it meant to protect freedom of beliefs. That’s what the war was about, and this is what we set out to explore in Yellow Bellies.”

Using archival documents, letters, diaries, recordings and newspaper clippings from the Mennonite Archives of Ontario and the Mennonite Heritage Centre Archives in Winnipeg, Mr. Wideman and fellow playwright Rebecca Steiner focused on the experiences of Mennonites across Canada with Mr. Wideman writing in Stouffville and Waterloo, and Ms. Steiner in Winnipeg, where the play premiered.

“As we began researching and interviewing we realized that this was still a relevant and contentious story,” said Ms. Steiner, who is also the play’s co-director. “The term ‘Yellow Bellies’ became a question. We want audiences to ask, ‘How does someone become a hero?’ The play invites you to think on this as you meet the characters onstage, characters who, at times, speak verbatim the words and writings of World War Two Conscientious Objectors, some of whom resided here in Stouffville and Markham.”

Woven through the fictional scenes are actual interviews as well as live music by Kitchener-Waterloo bluegrass band ‘No Discernable Key’. “Sometimes the characters are speaking directly from love letters or newspaper articles,” said Mr. Wideman. “The band is playing the same songs – old hymns and work tunes – the men would have sung while working in Alternative Service.”

Yellow Bellies plays at Nineteen on the Park in downtown Stouffville June 10 at 8pm. Tickets are $29 available online or at the box office.