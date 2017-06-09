Yoga Festival at Musselman’s Lake

Stouffville’s first Summer Solstice Yoga Festival is to be held at the Musselman’s Lake Pavilion on June 24th. The day-long event is to include yoga activities and fun for the whole family with arts and crafts, barefoot boogie, drumming, 108-Community Sun Salutations, yoga on the beach, a yoga inspired marketplace and more.

The festival, which runs from 6 a.m.-7 p.m., is being run by local yoga instructors Lisa Shuttleworth, Tanya Porter and Yvonne Warner.

The cost is $75 per participant.

register at www.theinnerspace.ca