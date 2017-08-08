York Regional Police Cyclists Gear Up for Annual Charity Ride

York Region Police Detective-Constable Ryan Boulay has been participating in the annual Ride for Karen charity cycling fundraiser since 2009.

Members of the York Regional Police (YRP) will be among the expert cyclists cruising through the streets of Stouffville for the annual Ride for Karen August 13.

YRP have voluntarily participated in the charity cycling event for 12 years. “I see this ride as a way to serve the community and contribute to a great cause,” said Detective-Constable Ryan Boulay, who has been participating in the ride since 2009. For the York Regional Police participants, the charity event is a perfect pairing of a love of cycling and a commitment to the community. “Relationships are built strongest when we take on challenges together, and that’s especially true of our experience with Ride for Karen,” said Constable Boulay.

The Ride for Karen was started in 2002, by Kirk and Kris Tobias as a tribute to their mother, Karen who passed away from breast cancer after a five-year battle. In the last fifteen years the ride has raised over $2.4 million, which has gone to support children living with cancer, as well as their families. Sponsored by Scotiabank, 100% of money donated goes directly to various projects like building and furnishing new cancer care facilities, providing much needed resources for cancer support centres and sending kids with cancer to camp.

You can cheer on Ride for Karen participants including YRP cyclists, who will be starting from Markham District High School, and cycling either 100km, 160km or 200km courses throughout York Region. To register or donate visit RideForKaren.com.